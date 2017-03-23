In response to the Op-Ed piece by Dr. Benjamin Danielson about Mayor Ed Murray’s proposed beverage tax, I believe this tax would do more harm than good to our city and its residents.

Jones Soda Co. is a proud Seattle company that is an active local employer, positive contributor and a producer of quality premium beverages. Our products are a treat meant for occasional consumption. The Op-Ed seemed to suggest that soda alone is causing terrible health issues. That is a ridiculous oversimplification that targets one industry while not addressing the underlying problem of helping people make more nutritional diet choices. This isn’t a beverage issue; it is an overall diet issue combining food, beverages and exercise. As a mother of a 9 year old, I experience this dilemma daily. Where are the fast food, ice cream and cookie taxes?

The author and the mayor ignore the economic damage this new regressive beverage tax will have on Seattle communities and businesses. Jones Soda is proud to be part of the Seattle community and believe together we can lead in finding real, progressive solutions. Say no to this ill-conceived tax.

Jennifer Cue, CEO, Jones Soda Co., Seattle