Why would our progressive Seattle mayor and city council pass another regressive tax?
The new “sugar” tax is narrowly focused on drinks that our lower-income citizens enjoy and leaves out the sugary drinks that middle- and upper-income citizens enjoy. If the intent is to lesson the consumption of unhealthy beverages, then include all unhealthy beverages. The argument that there is not enough science about “diet” drinks to be included is shallow.
For a healthier society, we could tax people who ride elevators. Let’s do right, and this tax is not right.
Paul Charbonnier, Seattle
