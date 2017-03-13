Letters to the EditorNorthwest VoicesOpinion Sugar tax: Fine manufacturers Originally published March 13, 2017 at 3:54 pm Share story By Letters editor It is wrong to attach a tax on individual products. A tax should be placed on the producers. It should be some amount based on the number of grams of sugar included in their product, natural or added. Franklin L. Wilton, Bellevue Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com. Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySugar tax: Misguided effort
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.