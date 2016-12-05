Editor, The Times
Thanks for the excellent thoughts by a teacher about helping students with the tools to create a better world. [“Educating students to make a better world” Opinion, Dec. 2]. Another tool to teach students is using their voices with Congress and the president.
The Education for All Act has already passed the House and needs to pass in the Senate now, to help give millions of children in our world a chance to get an education.
Why not take this bill on as a student project to learn how our government works? They could contact our senators, asking them what it would take to pass this bill to educate all children. Our world becomes a better place when all children are educated: healthier populations, less conflict, increased prosperity and lower birth rates. It is important to learn that each of us can make a difference in a democracy.
Willie Dickerson, Snohomish
