I commend “Student debt out of control and getting worse” [editorial, Seattletimes.com, June 19]. You rightly applauded the 2015 state Legislature for its work to make college more affordable.

But increasing access to college can begin while students are still in high school, earning credits long before they graduate in dual-credit classes and advanced-placement programs, typically at a significantly lower cost than college tuition.

For others, career and technical education is a different, but equally valid, pathway forward.

At the finish line of this year’s prolonged legislative session, our sincere hope is that lawmakers have moved beyond mantras for more money, and recognized the spectrum of ways they can support every student, not just the system.

Libuse Binder, executive director,

Stand for Children, Washington, Seattle