The Portland City Council was smart to ban new bulk fossil-fuel storage facilities in excess of 2 million gallons. They learned from Vancouver’s predicament.

Vancouver didn’t have such a ban in place and now is trying to stop the largest crude-by-rail facility in North America from locating in Vancouver.

Vancouver, Mosier, Ore., and many other communities and tribes have passed resolutions against the oil terminal. Now it is up to Gov. Jay Inslee to approve or reject it.

In 1982, Republican Gov. John Spellman rejected a pipeline and crude oil terminal in Port Angeles. If Vancouver opposes the oil terminal, it is hard to imagine that Gov. Inslee would force it on us.

Don Steinke, Vancouver