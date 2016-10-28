The article “Should we prepare all students for college?” [Education Lab, Oct. 24] addressed the need for vocational education to prepare students for non-academic careers. Conversely, two days later, an article about the Franklin High School senior pledge stated an initiative goal to ensure that 100 percent of students are ready for college when they graduate [“Principal apologizes for blacks-only pledge,” Local News, Oct. 26].

It is time for educators to recognize the diversity of interests and abilities of young people. Not all students are suited for a college education, and not all college students are suited for or interested in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum that is being pushed. STEM may be what many employers are seeking, but it’s not necessarily what all students want or need.

Yes, we still need electricians, plumbers, carpenters, auto mechanics, painters and a whole host of other vocationally trained workers. Let’s restore an education program that offers an alternative to college.

Also, for those going to college, let’s recognize that not all are interested in a scientific or technical career. Ease up on STEM. Let’s not forget about the liberal arts and humanities courses. Let’s offer a broader education that affords each student pursuit of his or her dream. By doing that, we can reduce the dropout rate and everyone would benefit.

Ronald Kaufman, Mercer Island