I am writing in response to the article “Seattle startup founder sought a business partner, got a women’s alliance instead” by Rachel Lerman.

Although it is encouraging to see women in Seattle join forces and support one another in building startups like this alliance, this really is just the beginning in addressing gender equality and equality of opportunity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Fields like STEM are instrumental to our economic development, yet women are drastically underrepresented. Seattle as a whole has done an incredible job in leading the world by expanding jobs in this field since 2001, but we have a long way to go.

If Seattle is to truly exemplify as a progressive and forward-thinking city, businesses in technology and STEM need to lead in supporting and empowering women in these fields. Organizations like the women’s alliance should not only grow, but should be the norm in any city as a central hub in STEM. When women are equally represented in the workplace, we all win.

Tiffany Go, Lynnwood