Brier Dudley’s column Wednesday, Jan. 18, was terrific. I moved to Seattle in 1998 and have been confused by much of the Washington-state tax system. The school levy is especially confusing. Your writing was the first to clarify how it works.

Seattle, and Washington state residents in general, are generous and want to do the right thing. Education is one of the top issues. It is challenging to make a good decision when the details are obscure and the political rhetoric does little to clarify them. What will the cost be for me and what will it mean for the education of my children and the children in my city and the state? Will the teachers be paid fairly and will it allow us to hire excellent teachers? These are simple questions that deserve more straightforward answers.

What I still don’t understand is why we can vote for a huge transportation package and yet it has taken years to address the education issue. We also seem to talk about each of these issues as if they were isolated. With all of the things that have been proposed, beyond education, how many times can you go to the well for increases — corporate taxes or property taxes. Perhaps if the information was presented as clearly as Dudley did we could all sign up for better discussions and resolutions.

Detra Segar, Seattle