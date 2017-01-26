State Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, has been appointed by the Trump administration to act as communications director for the new administration’s EPA transition. He intends to keep his Washington state Senate seat while also working in Washington, D.C.

I question how he can fully attend to both his duties as state senator and this additional job in D.C. Sen. Ericksen should step down from the Senate and let someone fully committed to the 42nd District fulfill this duty. Case in point, a number of his constituents drove to Olympia on Jan. 24 to attend a hearing on SB5171 — which would reverse coal-terminal protection for the Cherry Point Aquatic Reserve and of which he is the only sponsor — and he was in Washington, D.C.

The Washington state Republican Party should do its duty to force this resignation.

Lisa Van Doren, Bellingham