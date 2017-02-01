I read the Op-Ed by Sen. Randi Becker, R-Eatonville, carefully, until I came to the part that said, “this kind of hyper-partisanhip serves no good purpose,” referring to dissension from the Democrats in this body [“Senate squabble is disrespectful,” Opinion, Jan. 31]. At that point, my eyes rolled back in my head, and it took several minutes to get them unstuck and finish the piece.

This pious comment comes from the party whose entire governance, both national and state, has been the epitome of obstruction and hyper-partisanship. The party that got together before President Obama was even sworn in and made a pack to obstruct every proposal. The party that would not even allow President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court to appear before Congress. Excuse me while I go put in more eyedrops.

Vickey Schroeder, West Seattle