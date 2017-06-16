Why are we still fighting over education funding? It isn’t just in the past several years that there has been a problem.
For 10 years, the Democrats held a majority in the state House of Representatives and Senate. For decades we have had a Democratic “education” governor.
Now the Democrats are blaming the Republicans. My advice to Gov. Jay Inslee: Take the negotiating teams into a room, lock the door and, when they have an agreement, let them out.
Denny Wagenman, Renton
Most Read Stories
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Don’t worry about working out: Just get up, and keep moving | PNW Magazine WATCH
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.