Why are we still fighting over education funding? It isn’t just in the past several years that there has been a problem.
For 10 years, the Democrats held a majority in the state House of Representatives and Senate. For decades we have had a Democratic “education” governor.
Now the Democrats are blaming the Republicans. My advice to Gov. Jay Inslee: Take the negotiating teams into a room, lock the door and, when they have an agreement, let them out.
Denny Wagenman, Renton
