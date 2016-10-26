The Times recommendation of a no vote for Proposition 1 is wrong [“Reject Sound Transit 3,” Opinion, Oct. 20]. It put the emphasis on cost, which is high, without regard to the benefits that are higher.

If the only consideration is cost, light rail does not make economic sense; buses can move people for less. But there are bigger considerations. Most important is the question of land use — or more simply, what kind of city do you want?

Light rail attracts high-density development. Buses and cars support sprawl and traffic. I think there is little doubt which most people prefer: Los Angeles or San Francisco; monotonous sprawl or variety of densities.

Furthermore, buses are confined to roads, where they compete with cars. Light rail is usually not subject to traffic delays. Viewed this way, the cost of light rail seems cheap.

John Elder, Burien