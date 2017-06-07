A 16-ounce Starbucks mocha frappuccino contains 61 grams of sugar. A 16-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola contains 48 grams of sugar. The former, being mostly milk, will not be covered by Seattle’s sugary-drink tax. The latter will be.

The former is also enjoyed more often by upper-income Seattleites, which may explain why the Seattle City Council declined to extend the tax to them, even though council member Lisa Herbold, to her credit, attempted to include them.

The stated use of the money, to address food insecurity, is a laudable goal. It’s just unfortunate that council members have decided to tax poor people to provide it, while allowing upper-income Seattleites to continue to enjoy their health-damaging vice without increased cost.



Ross Gearllach, Poulsbo