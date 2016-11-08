I really enjoyed the article “Women in NW politics: stories from the front line” [Page One, Nov. 6]. I really think most people think this attitude doesn’t exist in society today, but it does.
I felt not alone when I read the treatment or remarks that came from Chris Gregoire, Barbara Madsen and others.
I was treated the same way back in the early 1980s. I was the first captain on the Guemes ferry in Anacortes. I was told for years there would never be a woman who would run this ferry.
When I did become the first woman, and captain, I was told by one boss that countywide I made too much money for a woman.
I was harassed, disintegrated and subjected to retaliation for years. I had to do the job better and by the book. Yet rules changed constantly. I endured through three Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hearings and a Department of Justice inquiry and one lawsuit, which my own union won for me.
So times have changed, but not much. This locker-room attitude and talk still exist.
Pat Hoyland-Smith, Anacortes
