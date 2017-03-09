I read the Op-Ed piece on the West Point plant sewage spill in The Seattle Times and found myself in agreement with the writers’ stated premise, that local leaders have not taken appropriate action in addressing the incident which resulted in millions of gallons of raw sewage being dumped into Puget Sound.

I then noticed that the piece was written by three rural Republican legislators.

I realized then that their mission was not to protect the Sound, but merely to excoriate local lawmakers for insisting that rural areas control pollution while ignoring problems in their own backyard (or at least sweeping them under the rug).

On the same page, syndicated columnist Timothy Egan made the point that 90 million eligible voters didn’t bother to cast a ballot in November. Given the Op-Ed piece, I could see why a lot of people figured it just wasn’t worth the bother.

Michael Johns, Seattle