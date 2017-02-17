The state has been hounding homeowners with septic systems for years, stating that they are causing harm to Puget Sound, rivers and streams. They have even gone as far as trying to pass a tax on those homeowners with septic systems in order to pay for cleanup of our states waterways.

Why are no fines being levied against King County for dumping millions of gallons of raw sewage into Puget Sound [“Damage to sewage facility is catastrophic,” Feb. 17, A1] King County has done more damage in a matter of days with the crippled West Point treatment plan versus what could possibly come from septic systems in the last decade. Clearly there is a lack of oversight and maintenance at the treatment plant that resulted in this catastrophic failure, and the consequent dumping of raw sewage into the Sound.

If a homeowner allowed their septic system to fail, and pumped raw sewage into a waterway, the county or state would be levying huge fines against them.

So why is King County exempt from paying for their failures?

Ron Hopper, Carnation