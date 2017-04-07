So State Sen. Doug Ericksen is balancing a federal job with a state political position (both are public service). The Times drops bombs on the public servant. Oops, collateral damage.
You have just called into question every public employee who is a member of the Armed Forces Reserves. They typically get paid four days pay for a two-day weekend, and full pay and appropriate per diem for two weeks active duty a year. And like public employees, they earn credits toward government retirements. By age 65, one could be drawing Supplemental Security Income plus state/federal government and Reserve retired checks.
Another case of a political witch-hunt, but one with significant collateral damage.
Full disclosure — both my wife and I are retired U.S. Naval officers with reserve service. I served in Vietnam, and she was recalled and deployed to Desert Storm.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s WATCH
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Powerful storm moves into Puget Sound region after 60 mph gusts hit Oregon
- Seattle's median home price hits record: $700,000, double 5 years ago
Mike Morrissey, Snohomish
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.