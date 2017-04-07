So State Sen. Doug Ericksen is balancing a federal job with a state political position (both are public service). The Times drops bombs on the public servant. Oops, collateral damage.

You have just called into question every public employee who is a member of the Armed Forces Reserves. They typically get paid four days pay for a two-day weekend, and full pay and appropriate per diem for two weeks active duty a year. And like public employees, they earn credits toward government retirements. By age 65, one could be drawing Supplemental Security Income plus state/federal government and Reserve retired checks.

Another case of a political witch-hunt, but one with significant collateral damage.

Full disclosure — both my wife and I are retired U.S. Naval officers with reserve service. I served in Vietnam, and she was recalled and deployed to Desert Storm.

Mike Morrissey, Snohomish