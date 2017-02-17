I have been watching with incredulity the nominations for Cabinet positions in the Trump Administration, and my first thought on reading about Florida law-school dean R. Alexander Acosta’s credentials is that he would have been a better choice for a different post — that of education secretary, as he has vastly more experience than the current appointee, Betsy DeVos.

However, he also is more experienced upholding labor law than Andrew Puzder was, so good luck to Acosta.

Linda Stryker, Burien