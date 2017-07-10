A PacificNW magazine package that included the article “Seattle’s new wealth: thrilling yet unsettling” reminds us that the way a fresh new pie is divided reveals inequities. What is seldom mentioned in stories about economic growth is its unlikely sustainability.

The big difference between former “booms” and this one is our newfound recognition of this planet’s limited resources. Our region’s current economic run can’t be ethically counted in the context of a world soon to suffer twice its human burden (13 billion by 2100) and the prospect of growing SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s zucchinis on Mars.



Art James, Port Ludlow