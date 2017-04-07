Seattle Mayor Ed Murray wants a soda tax.

If I have to pay a soda tax, and if I am planning to buy a quantity of soda, I will go to Renton or Shoreline or Bellevue, wherever doesn’t have a tax. And as long as I am there, I will do all my shopping there — which means my tax dollars will flow out of Seattle.

Kill the soda tax before it gets me in the habit of avoiding shopping in Seattle.

Cathy Reiner Godwin, Seattle