Since I was a strong Bernie Sanders supporter, I am currently receiving emails urging me to contribute money and energy to progressive candidates around the country. What a surprise though to see that the new Sanders organization and other groups are urging me to vote against Brady Walkinshaw in the 7th Congressional District.

They obviously have no idea of Brady’s liberal positions or his record of forward-looking accomplishments — on mental-health, criminal-justice and drug reform.

These groups should be concentrating their efforts in other races where progressive candidates are battling conservatives instead of wasting their efforts fighting a local reformer.The 7th District contest is actually between two progressive candidates. These outside groups misunderstand our local reality and the candidates in our race.

Phil Bereano, Seattle