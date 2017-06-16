Earned income

I read with interest the article in The Seattle Times regarding the proposed income tax on the wealthy.

This article reported that a 2 percent tax would be placed on “residents” of Seattle who have an income above $250,000 ($500,000 for joint filers). It mentioned that there are approximately 11,000 individuals in Seattle who earned at least $250,000 in 2015. There are approximately 700,000 residents in Seattle, so it’s very hard to believe such a small number of residents make this amount of money. The article goes on to say that this would apply only to residents and not to people who work and earn their money in Seattle.

I would be interested to know how many nonresidents make their money in Seattle but don’t “reside” here. This is nothing more than an increase in the property tax of people who reside and make their living in Seattle. A better measure would be on income “earned” in Seattle.

Once again the tax-hungry council is pulling the wool over our eyes.

Michael Hosterman, Seattle

‘Accountability’

The Seattle City Council’s proposed income-tax increase reflects a concerning attitude in our government — that if someone has money, the city is naturally entitled to a cut.

The council can only hope that Seattle citizens look beyond the absence of any plan on how it would use our money in a productive way. In what other industry would this lack of accountability be taken for granted as acceptable?

American tradition teaches us that “we the people” own that which we imagine with our minds and build with our hands, and that because of this right, we have the opportunity to create good lives for ourselves.

This is in stark contrast to the mindset of our current city council that a citizen should be taxed simply because he has money and that the council isn’t obligated to offer any other reason.

Tessa Rath, Seattle

State constitution

As residents of this state, we are expected to abide by the state constitution and obey state laws. If we don’t, there are consequences.

That’s why I am having a difficult time understanding why our elected city officials are deliberately resolving to pass an illegal city income tax on “the wealthy,” an ordinance that would go against the 1984 state law that prohibits counties and cities from taxing net income.

The city council is not above the law, but it acts like it. It seems like it is willing to pass an illegal ordinance — and then just see what happens if it gets a Supreme Court ruling that it likes (using our precious tax dollars to take it to court).

It’s disturbing that these council members took an oath to uphold the law and are now breaking laws with their latest money-grab scheme.

There should be consequences. If they want the law changed, they need to work with the state Legislature or look at revising the state constitution. This latest tax plan is a bad idea from bad city council members.

Terry Moos, Seattle