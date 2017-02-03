The Seattle City Council has a bill pending in which “social justice” principles would be considered when awarding city contracts.
This is an example of bad politics in full gallop. Is the public sincerely demanding an added layer of bureaucracy, expense and arbitrary decisions by city officials?
If the bill passes, the law of unintended consequences will prevail.
Jess Gobel, Shoreline
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.