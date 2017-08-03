Seafair in its current form is a mid-20th century event, and it is time to update it and develop a new joyful celebration without noise and pollution for the 21st century.

Seattle adopted its Climate Action Plan in June 2013, which emphasizes that Seattle should “reduce greenhouse emissions and also support vibrant neighborhoods, economic prosperity, and social equity.” It is completely unclear how Seafair achieves these goals. What is the carbon footprint of one week of Seafair?

Let’s encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the natural environment that makes Seattle such a unique city without the disruption of idling traffic waiting to cross the Interstate-90 bridge; the closures of Lake Washington Boulevard to walkers and cyclists; and the closing of Seward Park.

Let’s develop a new Seafair festival that focuses on the beauty and accessibility of nature in the city. It would be better for kids, adults and the environment.

Elizabeth Romney, Seattle