This week, new Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt denied that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming. This denial is not just nonsense, it is dishonest.

Pruitt suggested that “there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact,” but what does that even mean? He is doing what Trump and so many other Trump surrogates seem to be doing, which is to confuse people regarding matters about which there is no plausible confusion. And, when it comes to global warming, there is no plausible confusion that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor.

Pruitt’s statement politicizes an issue about which science leaves no credible doubt, and also contradicts the publicly stated position of the agency which Pruitt heads. Disagreement is one thing, dishonestly is quite another.

Mick Tronquet, Seattle