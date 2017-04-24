Saturday’s science march is a huge step backward in the promotion of science. Our society has become so politically polarized that future scientific questions will be decided not on the merits of the technology but on the political party of the supporter. The University of Washington’s Ed Lazowska was correct when he stated, “ … Science does not belong to Democrats or Republicans … ”

All rational people will support science education, but when Gov. Jay Inslee joined the scene, it immediately became a political rally and triggered a partisan mental response that trivialized the science value of the march.

This is a disappointing turn of events that could have been avoided if politicians could have recognized the occasional value of silence.

Merle Hanley, Seattle