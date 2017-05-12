Regarding “Time for lunch? Bellevue parents fight for longer mealtime”:
I polled three dinner companions with firsthand knowledge of lunchtime issues, two fourth graders and one eighth grader in Seattle Public Schools. They all agreed that, in elementary school, having playground time first and lunch second would be the best way to make sure kids took the time to eat.
Let’s consider this.
Deborah Stewart, Seattle
