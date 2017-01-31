The article regarding funding for schools illustrates clearly the tax-and-spend mentality in Olympia.

Sen. John Braun, of Centralia, the chief GOP budget writer, states that the property-tax levy would rise to an increase of $250 per year in Seattle. He states, “I would characterize that as a modest increase.”

To those of us taxpayers who worked at jobs that did not entail earning the high wages currently prevalent in Seattle, that $250 “modest increase” represents yet another hit.

John Christensen, Edmonds