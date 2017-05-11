Regarding Hal Bernton’s article “Columbia dams soar with water, but conflict lies ahead,” small commercial family fishing businesses like mine have struggled for years because of low salmon populations coming from the Snake-Columbia basin. We’re very appreciative that the U.S. District Court is providing us much-needed near-term help in the way of additional water spill over the federal dams.

Our fish and communities have been sounding the alarm for too long. We have to hold the federal agencies accountable to produce a legal plan that works. In the meantime, with a huge water year in the West, we have no excuses. I am quite sure if the salmon could speak they would say, “Bring on the spill!”

Amy Grondin, Port Townsend