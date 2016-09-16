I support safe and supervised places to get high on heroin. But that is not treatment. The Seattle Times article “ ‘Safe sites’ for heroin use win support” [Page One, Sept. 16] fixated on the recommendation of safe sites, thereby omitting equally important task-force treatment recommendations.

Treatment begins with understanding the problem. The task force takes a first step in that direction with the medical phrase “opioid use disorder” rather than using stigmatizing words suggesting some sort of character flaw in the user.

Finally and most fundamentally, the article failed to mention treatment recommendations, such as easier access to medications like suboxone and combining medication with various forms of talk therapy. To quote Mayor Ed Murray, “Nothing works, no site works, if we don’t have treatment.”

Bill Horner, Edmonds