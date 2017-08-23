We hear about all the advantages of “safe-injection sites” from our government officials for individuals hooked on drugs. Seldom do we hear about the harm these sites can cause our “clean” children.

Our 18-year-old grandson could be tempted to try drugs because, from his viewpoint, the government condones drug use and has provided a safety net that “assures” he will not die from an overdose.

Let’s be responsible adults and not give our children another excuse for using drugs. One excuse is one too many!

Give our “clean” kids a break and use drug funds for education, treatment and cure.

Ted and Helen Fosberg, Burien