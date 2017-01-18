In the “My Take” personal essay urging support of SAAM’s expansion because of its cultural significance, for Asians especially, the Asian-American author recalls growing up in Seattle and visiting the Seattle Asian Art Museum frequently.

I’ve lived in Seattle for 40 years and have been a Seattle Art Museum member for decades. I agree that SAAM needs more space. But as a Chinese American, I am a firm believer in the Chinese concept of harmony with nature. In my opinion, the current expansion design is not at all in harmony with nature.

Yes, the back of the museum is ugly. It’s in harmony with nothing at all and does need to be changed, but the proposed redesign is not the improvement that is needed. A far better idea is to put the expansion underground — an option thoughtfully described and supported by the “Protect Volunteer Park” group on its website, thinkagainsaam.org.

Jannie Spain, Seattle