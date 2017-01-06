Watching the congressional investigation of Russia’s alleged interference in our election, it’s very interesting to hear American intelligence officers accusing the Russians of exactly what our CIA does all over the world.
As the Information Age fades and the Age of Awareness arises, we must pass through a crisis of credibility, where we distrust all information except what is confirmed through the silent witness of our own consciousness.
Fred LaMotte, Steilacoom
