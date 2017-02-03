I’ve been a Seattle Seahawks fan since their inception in 1976. No more. I blinked when they got creative with the national anthem. No more.

When individual players don’t respect my right to vote and support who I want, then I don’t respect them. Now Russell Wilson comes out with his blathering and informs us that President Trump may not last four years.

But we should cheer for the Hawks? No more. I will revert to cheering for the Dallas Cowboys and hope that Tom Brady wins another one. My days of cheering for the Seahawks? No more.

Denny Andrews, Bellevue