While Tim Burgess’ Op-Ed makes plenty of valid points, I can’t help but laugh.
Why? Burgess’ impassioned piece talks about the “rule of law” as if it’s something he’s committed to. And yet Burgess is in lockstep with the rest of the Seattle City Council in advocating for allowing heroin addicts to use and abuse under health-worker supervision at safe-injection sites.
Obviously, this is a blatant violation of federal drug law, so it seems Burgess advocates only for the “rule of law” when it fits his ideology.
I’ve asked members of the council to explain this pick-and-choose mentality on many occasions, but their canned responses always avoid addressing the question.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- 2 arrested after passenger on plane from Seattle notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- ‘There’s no room for fighting in football’: Why Seahawks’ training camp fight crossed the line | Larry Stone
Eric English, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.