While Tim Burgess’ Op-Ed makes plenty of valid points, I can’t help but laugh.

Why? Burgess’ impassioned piece talks about the “rule of law” as if it’s something he’s committed to. And yet Burgess is in lockstep with the rest of the Seattle City Council in advocating for allowing heroin addicts to use and abuse under health-worker supervision at safe-injection sites.

Obviously, this is a blatant violation of federal drug law, so it seems Burgess advocates only for the “rule of law” when it fits his ideology.

I’ve asked members of the council to explain this pick-and-choose mentality on many occasions, but their canned responses always avoid addressing the question.

Eric English, Seattle