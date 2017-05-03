The Seattle Times story about the Museum of Flight and the Team America Rocketry Challenge misses an important point. Without assistance from local aerospace companies the rocketry program will remain within the confines of affluent school districts. The next generation of potential scientists, engineers and technicians from economically diverse areas are shut out of the program for want of a small infusion of resources. Their dreams of space will never get off the launchpad.

We need to bring educational-enrichment programs to all students, not just the ones from the affluent communities of Puget Sound.

The museum, with the assistance of local rocketry enthusiasts, wants to bring this exceptional educational rocketry program to the diverse student populations of South King County and surrounding rural areas. However, without additional support from industry, these rockets won’t fly for any but the most fortunate in our area.

The Museum of Flight has a plan to bring this to reality. When will our local aerospace companies step up and allow all our kids’ dreams to soar?

Pat Fitzpatrick, Federal Way