Looking at the broken pavement on Aurora Avenue between Battery Street and Denny Way, one wonders if the problem is buses that are too heavy or poor design, construction and maintenance by the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The pavement is potholed, washboarded and pulverized to the extent that it is spewed up on bus riders and pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Apparently, neither Metro nor SDOT cares.

James Schultz, Seattle