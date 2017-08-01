It was oddly comforting to read that Washington had legalized the act of taking road kill for meat. If a creature is to die from a collision, the least we could do is make the most of its death.

But I was dismayed reading that “deer carcasses sometimes pile up by the dozens at a gut pile off Highway 97, near a stretch notorious for wildlife collisions.” If the carcasses are that high, it is time to consider something like a “land bridge,” known to reduce road kill. I don’t know this area, but surely there is a creative solution somewhere.

Jackie DeVincent, Seattle