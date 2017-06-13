I fear for our society.

As I was walking to an intersection behind the Health Sciences Building on the University of Washington campus, a skateboarder went through the stop sign without stopping.

Two seconds later, the car behind the skateboarder who didn’t stop didn’t stop either. And two seconds after that, the bicyclist behind the car behind the skateboarder also didn’t stop.

Maybe we should balance any city-budget problems by taking down all the stop signs.

Ronald Stenkamp, Seattle