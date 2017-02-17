Regarding the article “Swiss ease citizenship for ‘third generation’ foreigners”:

Perhaps we Americans need to revisit how some people acquire citizenship, especially among those who are in our country illegally.

The Europeans offer some examples, such as the Swiss who recently adopted citizenship (without the hassle) to third-generation foreigners who are under 25. Or perhaps we could say that citizenship is not automatically conferred upon those who are born in our country, but granted only to those children of foreign parents who are here legally.

We are certainly a country created by immigrants, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have laws which should be followed. The laws make our country ­stronger. If people are breaking the law (by being in the country illegally), there should be consequences. One may be that their children do not have automatic citizenship. Perhaps that would make people reconsider being illegal immigrants, or, at a minimum, putting their children in an illegal status.

Martha Derr, Gig Harbor