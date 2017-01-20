I am writing to respond to the article in Friday’s Seattle Times about the new restaurant-ratings system being introduced by the King County Health Department [“Food-safety twist: New emojis grade restaurants on a curve,” Jan. 20, Page One]. As related in the article, restaurants in Seattle and King County will be graded “on the curve” depending on comparisons only with other establishments in the same ZIP code area.
I don’t know what other people think, but I think this is a horrible idea. When I am choosing a place to eat, I want to know how that establishment rates on the standards set by the Health Code. If a restaurant is in a neighborhood with other places that do a poor job of storing and preparing their food safely, that doesn’t mean they should get a better rating than they deserve.
This is especially important for visitors, who probably expect health ratings to be the same throughout a county or city.
Bill Hattersley, Renton
Most Read Stories
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW WATCH
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
- The Fremont Troll was outfitted with a pussyhat ahead of Saturday's Womxn's March
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.