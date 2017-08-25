Megan McArdle, in her opinion piece “GOP can’t impeach Trump over terrible news conference,” is correct. What is important is that we don’t give the GOP in Congress and, especially, the GOP leadership, a pass on what they should be saying.

In the piece, McArdle said that a lot of Republicans have expressed the correct sentiment when it comes to white supremacists and neo-Nazis. I believe that what the majority have said and done is the bare minimum.

What Republicans should be doing is calling out President Donald Trump about his sad and horrible statements. This is their duty as sworn protectors of our Constitution.

Robert Oberlander, Issaquah