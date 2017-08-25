The unfortunate decision to run the Megan McArdle opinion column adds to the confusion over the need for stronger, more obvious grounds for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
The closing sentence “ … Paul Ryan, like the rest of us, can do very little except watch in horror …” fosters the misleading conclusion that for the time being, hand-wringing must remain the order of the day. Not at all.
A U.S. House of Representatives led by someone with real ideals would have drawn up articles of impeachment shortly after Trump entered office, for numerous well-documented violations of the U.S. Constitution’s Emoluments Clause that restricts members of the federal government from receiving gifts from foreign states without the consent of Congress.
There are well-documented conflicts of interest with numerous Trump businesses at home and abroad.
Pete Beaumont, Seattle
