The unfortunate decision to run the Megan McArdle opinion column adds to the confusion over the need for stronger, more obvious grounds for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The closing sentence “ … Paul Ryan, like the rest of us, can do very little except watch in horror …” fosters the misleading conclusion that for the time being, hand-wringing must remain the order of the day. Not at all.

A U.S. House of Representatives led by someone with real ideals would have drawn up articles of impeachment shortly after Trump entered office, for numerous well-documented violations of the U.S. Constitution’s Emoluments Clause that restricts members of the federal government from receiving gifts from foreign states without the consent of Congress.

There are well-documented conflicts of interest with numerous Trump businesses at home and abroad.

Pete Beaumont, Seattle

