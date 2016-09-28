Voting is a fundamental right in this country, and to continue to bar or discourage formerly incarcerated individuals from exercising this right is tantamount to a life sentence of exclusion from being a full-fledged member of our communities. We must make a concerted effort to inform people of their rights and encourage them to get involved on issues that impact their lives.

It is a common myth that a felony conviction means a person can never vote. In Washington state, people released from state prison can vote once they are off community supervision, and those released from federal prison are eligible to vote as soon as they leave incarceration.

While people who have experienced incarceration are an important voice on current criminal justice matters concerning re-entry, reduced sentencing for non-violent crimes and sentencing alternatives, they are often excluded from the process because they are not registered to vote. This only serves to further marginalize and isolate people who have paid their debts to society, and too often it is based on a simple lack of accurate information about their rights.

Our communities will grow stronger if all members have a voice in this election. Encourage everyone to register to vote.

Registration deadlines for online and mail-in ballots is Oct. 10 and in-person is Oct. 31.

Karen Lee, Seattle