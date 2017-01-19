The recent case of arson at the Islamic Center of Eastside (ISOC) has provided us one further opportunity to express our solidarity with all faith communities. While this event has not been noted as a hate crime, it calls us to affirm our commitment to ensure the safety of every member of our faith communities and places of worship.

Each of us must be engaged in collaborative acts of justice and peace for all. In that path toward collaboration, many of us have been in dialogue and participation in reaching out so that our cities might be neighborhoods of friendship and mutual care. There is no place for fear and distrust, especially when they become actions which threaten lives, the well-being of community members, and harmony in our communities.

We renew our core value of respect and commitment that all who live in our communities may thrive and flourish. We value, participate, and share the many gifts in cross-cultural communities.

We work and live for peace among all people. The Bellevue Diversity Advantage is clear that Bellevue “Welcomes the World.”

The Reverend Eric Anspach-Hanson, Associate Pastor, Sammamish Hills Lutheran Church, Sammamish, for the Cascade Cluster of the Northwest Washington Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America