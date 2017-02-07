As I’ve progressed through my education toward adulthood, I’ve felt the ominous pang of anxiety that once I am a “real” grown-up, I’ll have no idea how to pay my taxes, budget my income, fix my car, or even properly feed myself. Many other teens and young-adult students have this same dread. And I believe the reason for this fear is that we have not been taught how to “adult.” If modern schools were to replace mandatory classes of algebra and chemistry with consumer math and home economics, this #adulting epidemic would cease.

Although one might argue that subjects such as algebra and chemistry can help students in fields like engineering and toxicology, these careers are not applicable to most adults, and do not assist them in the long run. We need to exchange these impractical classes for shop lessons, home economics and consumer math. Instead of producing naive, clueless graduates, we would have informed, intelligent adults, ready to take on the world, college degree or not. Changing the future for our students starts with fixing our education system.

Sam Oliver, Puyallup