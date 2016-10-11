‘Boys will be boys’

To all those Republican men who feign shock and disgust at Donald Trump’s locker-room banter, I say grow up and file it under the category of “boys will be boys.”

While a youthful sports enthusiast, I heard plenty of such earthy conversations. Before our era of silly political correctness, we would chalk this up to rather normal alpha-male behavior, tolerable on the sports field but not in polite society.

Men who deny ever engaging in such discussions are either liars or hen-pecked “progressive” PC adherents. Look, Trump has apologized. Let us forgive him and please move on.

Daniel Cassin, Burien

Trump has abused all of humanity

It angers me when I hear Donald Trump excuse his abusive misogynist language as “locker-room talk.” I’m in a locker room five days a week. I have never heard any of the men there talk like that. If one ever did, the others would walk away.

I also have to say that some of the men I respect most in the world are Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin and Earl Thomas of the Seattle Seahawks, who would never tolerate any abuse of women in their locker room — because for them, the locker room is a sanctuary where the soul shapes the body into an instrument of excellence.

What emotionally disturbed adolescents like Trump don’t get is that our bodies are sacred, both male and female. That is why the New Testament teaches, “Glorify God in your body.” So when Trump abuses a single woman’s body, he abuses all humanity.

Fred LaMotte, Steilacoom

When is it ever enough?

Almost daily, we hear about another one of Donald Trump’s escapades. The incident of his vulgarity toward women is the most recent.

It doesn’t seem to matter about his comments or treatment of women, minorities or people with handicapping conditions.

Loyal followers will rationalize his abhorrent behavior. It is this behavior that defines Trump.

If Republicans and Democrats alike could put country before party, would he still even be in the race?

The soul of the United States is at stake.

When is it ever enough?

Ellen Reichman , Kirkland

The power of celebrity

When Donald Trump said that a star can get away with almost anything, he merely confirmed what we already intuitively knew, but we’re waiting for some celebrity to admit.

Now we have it on the highest of authority — the foremost celebrity abuser, one who is in the best position to know. I am now waiting for an acknowledgment of the other element of the phenomenon of celebrity abuse, that is the belief of entitlement — most prevalent among political celebrities who believe their position, their popularity, have earned them the right to cheat and philander.

Jerry Cron, Shoreline

Trump’s deeds nothing compared to the Clintons’

Donald Trumps words were nasty and vile but pale in comparison to Bill Clinton’s actual deeds. While serving as a public servant, including as president, Bill Clinton rudely and lewdly attacked women. He also allegedly raped one.

And if that weren’t enough, Hillary Clinton allegedly attacked and tortured those victims in her efforts to discredit them. But the liberal media would like for you to believe that Trump’s false bravado is somehow worse than the Clintons’ deeds.

By the way, what ever happened to those old adages, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” and “Deeds speak louder than words”? Even in this day and age, those adages ring true.

Ron Kalin, Camano Island

We have all heard this type of talk before

The “locker-room banter” America heard in a 2005 recording of Donald Trump should have surprised us, but it didn’t. While I am disgusted and incensed by his comments, it’s not the first time I have heard a man strike this tone when speaking about women. Of course, Trump’s comments deserve nothing less than complete and utter repudiation, but the real problem is that we have heard it all before. Trump was sorry if his comments “offended anyone,” when it should have been a given that anyone who heard it was deeply offended.

Other politicians and public figures were quick to say that anyone with a daughter or mother should consider this beyond reproach, but men should not need a blood relative to be offended or to understand exactly why what Trump said was not OK. Basic human empathy could inform one that “grabbing” another person by the genitals is not only horrific, but criminal. The sentiments expressed by both Trump and the multitude of public figures who tweeted about their daughters echoes a very real problem every woman I know has dealt with.

Yes, Trump’s comments are revolting, but what stands the hairs up on my neck is the guy next to me on the bus saying similar or more repulsive things. Women in America should not be afraid of the man in the Oval Office, but the man I am truly afraid of is the one right next to me on my ride to class. What is deeply disturbing is that I am afraid of them both, and enraged by them both, for exactly the same reason.

One in six women in America are the victims of sexual violence. A candidate for president should not now, nor have ever been, perpetuating rape culture. No one should.

Nora Sabia, Pullman

So what? Grow up!

As the late Joan Rivers, the comedian, used to say, “Oh, oh, grow up!”

Can we act like more than sniveling, little snot-nosed kids here for a moment? This big revelation that Donald Trump used some off-color talk with another guy in full locker-room mode is a big, “So what?” Big deal! It’s, as he says, guy-to-guy locker-room talk, and any man who says he has never engaged another guy in such a way is nothing but a sniveling liar.

Is it right to talk this way? Not necessarily. But it’s very common when the gals aren’t listening. And so what? Women do the same thing. So all this hand wringing about some decade-old guy talk is nothing but pandering to the wimps of the world — and by that I mean all those Republicans who are pushing women and kids over to get to the nearest microphone to denounce Trump.

This sickens me no end — bunch of little wimps more worried about their own sorry unelectable butts than whether the next president is one who likes women or is the biggest liar American politics has ever known: Hillary Clinton.

So again: Oh, grow up!

Scott Stoppelman, LaConner

Democrats know better than to nominate a man like Trump

Really, Susan Hutchison, you said in an interview when Donald Trump made those remarks he “was a Democrat at the time and he was channeling Bill Clinton.”

That’s a defense? The Democratic Party wisely knew better than to nominate a megalomaniac like Trump as its presidential candidate. There is no defense for a man who believes it is his privilege to force himself on women.

A word of advice: It’s time to examine your priorities.

Peggy Thesing, Shoreline