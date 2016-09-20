This morning I read the article “Black Men Uniting school event is canceled over threat” [Local News, Sept. 16]. My immediate reaction was that I was sad to see that the event was canceled. And then I became angry that such a well-meaning and well-conceived idea could not go forward.

It is a shame. We need to send messages to our children that despite the tragic events that sparked the idea in the first place, the vast majority of people would support such an honest effort to stand together and change the narrative. How anyone could make a threatening phone call to intentionally disrupt such a peaceful and well intended event is mean and shameful.

So my thanks to the school and the district for trying. Your intentions were honorable.

Tim Sprake, Monroe